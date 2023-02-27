Twin Sisters Set To Graduate High School As Valedictorian And Salutatorian

A pair of twin sisters made an astounding achievement as they get ready to graduate from high school in New York.

According to WSFA, Gloria and Victoria Guerrier will be West Hempstead Secondary School’s valedictorian and salutatorian respectively. When the stellar students found out about the news, they credited their mother and each other for their achievements. In fact, the secret to their success is their sibling rivalry.

“I would say we’ve always been very competitive,” Victoria told Good Morning America. “Even if it’s not coming to academics or athletics, having each other as competitors throughout the whole process made it that much more easier to pull through together.”

Gloria added, “Yeah, it’s like how… iron sharpens iron. I think the competition between us really helped us shape who we are and helped us get that far where we were able to achieve.”

Not only do the Guerrier sisters excel academically, but they’re also all-state track and field stars and maintain part-time jobs. They started working on the side when their father fell ill in 2016 and couldn’t work anymore from his disability.

“Growing up with immigrant parents from Haiti, I had a strong incentive to work really hard to not waste the opportunity that they gave me,” Victoria explained.

Even school officials had nothing but praise for the siblings.

“From the very beginning, the first time anybody meets them, you can tell that they are special young ladies and that their ability to create a goal for themselves and create a plan and stick with that plan and their persistence was evident,” Principal Joseph Pumo told GMA.

With all the schoolwork, extracurriculars, and side jobs, Victoria and Gloria admitted things can get overwhelming. But they said they leaned on each other, manage their time tightly, and overall kept a positive attitude to achieve their goals.

And the news gets sweeter! Thanks to their hard work, the twins are heading to Yale this fall on a scholarship. Both of them plan on majoring in artificial intelligence, but Victoria is thinking about doing neural technology. Only time will tell when these role models will reach new heights.