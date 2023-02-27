Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces Plans To Leave The White House

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will step down from her position in the Biden Administration. On Feb. 27, Bottoms announced that she will be leaving the White House after serving as Senior Advisor and Director of the Office of Public Engagement for the White House.

In the position she secured in June 2022, Bottoms worked at the local, state, and national levels to ensure community leaders, diverse perspectives, and new voices had the opportunity to inform the work of the President in an inclusive, transparent, and responsible way.

In an Instagram post, Bottoms shared her thoughts by writing, “It has been a privilege to work alongside @potus, @vp, and an extraordinary team in making a difference. I am grateful for the sacrifice my family has made and for the opportunity to represent all of who we are and all our ancestors believed we could be.”

President Biden responded to Bottoms’ departure by saying, “Under Keisha’s leadership, the Office of Public Engagement has kept equity at the heart of our agenda, and continues to serve as the connective tissue between our Administration and everyday Americans who may not have a voice to reach Washington otherwise. I have leaned on Keisha as a close advisor with exceptional instincts, and I am grateful to her for serving our nation with honor and integrity. I wish her the best as she returns home to Atlanta to be with her family.”

Stephen Benjamin, former Columbia, S.C., mayor, will takeover Bottoms former position.