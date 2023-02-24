Marvin Winans, William Murphy III, and Byron Cage To Attend Home Going Of Bishop James H. Morton Sr

In the wake of the passing of longtime Pastor, Bishop James H. Morton, Sr., the Morton Family, and the New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church will officially honor and celebrate his life and legacy by way of a public viewing held Friday, February 24, 2023, and a celebration of life service which will commence Saturday, February 25, 2023. Bishop Morton will be lain in state for viewing from 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church located at 923 Valley Brook Road, Decatur, GA. Saturday, February 25, 2023, public viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the official celebration of life service beginning at 12:00 p.m. at the New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church. All are welcome to attend and show their respects.

Bishop James Harold Morton was born May 8, 1946, the fourth of nine children to Bishop C.L. Morton, Sr. and Evangelist Matilda Morton in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. His desire to serve the Lord was realized at an early age, when at 8 years old his father overheard him singing the song ‘You Can’t Beat God Giving’ and was so moved that he asked Young James to lead the church in singing the song the following Sunday. While under the pastoral leadership of his father, he perfected his craft as a gifted musician and skilled singer serving as the minister of music. His musical prowess became widely known throughout the Greater Michigan area, opening doors for him to serve as the music director for the late Reverend C.L. Franklin.

James answered the call to preach the Gospel in 1968, and on Father’s Day, June 16th of that same year, he preached his first sermon at the Mount Zion Church of God in Christ, in Detroit, Michigan. His first sermon was entitled, ‘Gone with the Wind,’ and though he was a formidable singer and accomplished musician, it was obvious to everyone that James Harold Morton was indeed a man called to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ. People came from all over the metropolitan area to hear Reverend James Morton whenever it was noised that he was preaching.

In 1970, he became the Pastor of the True Faith Baptist Church in Detroit, Michigan, serving there until 1984. The winds of change would shift him from Michigan to Atlanta, Georgia, where he would assume the pastorate of the Thankful Baptist Church in 1984. One of the most pivotal ministerial transitions of his life would take place on the second Sunday in August of 1993. With a congregation of 1,400 members ready to follow the Pastor as he followed Christ the New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church was born. For a little more than nine months worship services for New Beginning were held in the Decatur High School gym where the presence of the Lord would meet them each week, and the Lord would continually add to the congregation. In what could only be described as a providentially synchronized dance between God’s plan and timing, on June 5, 1994, Reverend James H. Morton, led the New Beginning congregation from the gym of Decatur High School to their current edifice located at 923 Valley Brook Road, in Decatur, Georgia. Under his leadership, the New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church has grown exponentially, offering over 50 ministries to meet the needs of all people, and building the Kingdom of God.

In August of 1994, Reverend James H. Morton was consecrated to the Office of Bishop within the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International, under the leadership of his brother, Bishop Paul S. Morton, Sr. Utilizing his ever-expanding platform, Bishop James Morton’s dynamic and anointed preaching was in high demand, taking him across the country to share the unadulterated Gospel of Jesus Christ. Never forgetting his musical roots, Bishop Morton continued to share his musical talents, lending his vocal gift on collaborations with Aretha Franklin, Bishop Carlton Pearson and the Azusa Mass Choir, Bishop Paul S. Morton, Bishop William Murphy, III., the late Reverend James Cleveland, and a multiplicity of others.

Though the musical and ministerial accomplishments were important to him, the Pastor took the greatest pride in his family. He was the proud father of James Morton, II., Kimberly Morton Powell, and Jason Morton, as well as a loving grandfather to a host of grandchildren whom he adored. At his core, Bishop James H. Morton was a man who absolutely loved his family.

In one of his most noted sermons, Bishop James Morton spoke passionately of ‘The Land of No More’ referring to the scripture found in Revelation 21:4 “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there by any more pain: for the former things are passed away.” In this sermon he would speak of absolute peace and utopia the believer could expect when they would finally enter into the God’s presence for eternity. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, Bishop James Harold Morton, entered ‘The Land of No More’ as he departed this life and entered into his eternal rest. Public viewing will be held at New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and the official celebration of life service will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.