White Woman Caught On Video Calling Cops On Black A/C Worker Doing His Job

  • Black Information Network
A Black A/C technician in Minnesota captured the moment when a white woman called the cops on him for simply doing his job.

According to The Root, Alonzo Harmon was called to clear air ducts at a woman’s home in Golden Valley, Minnesota in November when he was harassed on the job. Hermon posted a now-viral TikTok video last week that documented the incident.

In the video, Harmon can be seen standing outside of a garage while a woman appears to be talking on the phone inside.

“He says I’m rude, and he just threatened me right now,” the woman, who identified herself as “Elizabeth,” says on a call.

“What threat did I make towards you, ma’am?” Harmon says, to which the woman didn’t respond.

At one point during the video, the woman can be seen crying hysterically as the technician suggests she’s faking her tears.

“Please, please, please! I’m so scared right now!” the woman says on the call. “I’m shaking right now! Please, please! …I’m so scared!”

Harmon continues to stand outside of the garage and away from the woman, saying “I’ve never in my life had to deal with no bullsh*t like this.”

@lonzogambinoHere’s a sample of what life is like being a black man in America 🙇🏾‍♂️ #fypシ #viral #happyblackhistorymonth🖤 #karensgoingwild

♬ original sound – ZoDaUno 🥷🏾

Before the woman called the cops, Harmon told the Daily Beast that he was bombarded with questions as he entered her home.

“They let you do a job like this?” the a/c technician said the woman questioned.

“Once I actually started to try to do my job, she was over my back,” he continued. “Basically, [continuously] asking me the same question on how I got the job. What was my interest in the job, do I actually know what I’m doing. Like, do I actually know what I’m doing in the home and stuff like that.”

According to the Golden Valley Police Department, officers responded to the scene but didn’t take any further action.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News!

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

