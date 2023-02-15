Mayor Andre Dickens Officiated Group Wedding For 20 Couples On Valentine’s Day

With unlimited ways to celebrate America’s official love day, Southern Hospitality Event Group introduced ‘Marry We’, a mass wedding ceremony created to offer a unique experience for statement making couples; engaged or married, who are straying away from conventional nuptials or vow renewals.

The unique celebration included a mass wedding officiated by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, a reception with entertainment and dancing, dinner, an open bar, and dessert. The cost of the marriage license was included in the package and each couple received an official wedding portrait and gift compliments of the event organizer.

‘Marry We’ was held on Valentine’s Day in the heart of Atlanta at Piedmont Park’s Greystone building.



“We are excited to have this opportunity to offer this event to couples wanting a unique, non-traditional ceremony or married couples who want to renew their vows,” said Crystal Love, event organizer and founder of Southern Hospitality Event Group. “Greystone at Piedmont Park is one of the most beautiful spaces in Atlanta and we are looking forward to marrying over 100 couples in the heart of Atlanta.”



