Rihanna Captures More Viewers With Super Bowl Half Time Performance Than Actual Game

The Super Bowl actually turned into the Rihanna Bowl. One day after giving an awe-inspiring 13-minute performance, FOX Sports released the viewership information for both the performance and the game.

And while the game featured two elite quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, Rihanna proved to be the biggest star on Super Bowl Sunday.

According to numbers released by FOX Sports, 118.7 million people viewed Rihanna’s performance while 113 million viewed the entire game. It was also the most streamed Super Bowl in history.

During her 13-minute set, Rihanna did not disappoint. Standing on floating stage that nearly reached the top of the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Rihanna performed several of her hit songs including “BBHMM,” “Work,” “Pour It Up,” and ending in epic fashion with “Diamonds” as fireworks erupted over the stadium.

Rihanna also took a moment to reveal her pregnancy by showing her baby bump while on stage.

Prior to her dynamic performance, ADW was on site in Phoenix as Rihanna shared insight into her set.

“That was the hardest, hardest part — deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate,” she said. “That’s what this show is gonna be — it’s gonna be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could’ve put it together…You’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes, so it’s difficult. Some songs we have to lose because of that, and that’s gonna be okay, but I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down.”

Rihanna continued by saying, “The physical challenge has definitely been immense for many reasons, of course. I haven’t done this in a minute. You’re just running around for 13 minutes, trying to put a 2-hour set in 13 minutes, and you’re gonna see on Sunday. From the time it starts, it just never ends until it’s the very last second… It’s a jam-packed show, and it takes a toll on your body, it really does.”

View coverage below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Daily World (@atlantadailyworld)