Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity to Host Annual Virtual Health Fair

Washington D.C. (January 25, 2023) – It’s time to Power Up as Phi Beta Sigma gears up to host its annual virtual health fair, titled Power UP – “A Healthy Me in ’23.” The event will take place February 18th at 10 AM Eastern Standard Time.

This is the second year for the event. The event drew in more than 500 attendees last year and poised to draw thousands of attendees this year. Once again, expect twenty-eight (28) informational sessions, fireside chats, an interactive marketplace, and many opportunities to network.

This event was first made possible through the partnership of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW). NCNW has partnered with the National Panhellenic Council (NPHC) in the Good Health WINs initiative to advance health equity, emphasizing the reduction of health disparities, and increasing vaccination opportunities/education as well as identifying the drivers of vaccine hesitancy. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. will continue to work with its partners to bring this program to the community on a yearly basis under its Social Action Program.

“We are once again excited to be able to provide this valuable resource to our members and people across the country,” said International President Honorable Bro. Chris V. Rey, J.D. “A healthy mind and body are essential to serving the community.”

The event which will focus on health, youth engagement, wellness, and mental health. It’s an opportunity to ‘learn, reflect and engage.’

ABOUT PHI BETA SIGMA FRATERNITY, INC.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity was founded on January 9, 1914, at Howard University in Washington, D.C. by three African American male students on the principals of Brotherhood, Scholarship, and Service. The Founders conceived Phi Beta Sigma as a mechanism to deliver services to the general community. This deep conviction is reflected in the Fraternity’s motto, Culture for Service and Service for Humanity. Today, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity has blossomed into an international organization of leaders, with more than 800 chapters chartered across the United States and Canada, Africa, the Caribbean, and Europe.