Vice President Kamala Harris to Visit Atlanta Today

On Wednesday, February 8, the Vice President will travel to Atlanta, Georgia to uplift the Administration’s investments and actions to combat the climate crisis and road ahead. Harris will visit Georgia Institute of Technology to participate in the climate change discussion as part of her two-day swing to discuss the U.S. economy.
On Thursday, February 9, the Vice President will travel to St. Cloud, Minnesota to highlight how the Administration’s investments in electric vehicles are creating good-paying, union jobs. This visit will be pooled press and open to pre-credential media.