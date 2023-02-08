Vice President Kamala Harris to Visit Atlanta Today

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Atlanta today, Wednesday, to discuss the Biden Administration’s investments and plans to combat climate change.

To amplify President Biden’s State of the Union address, Vice President Harris will do a two-day travel swing across two regions of the country.

On Wednesday, February 8, the Vice President will travel to Atlanta, Georgia to uplift the Administration’s investments and actions to combat the climate crisis and road ahead. Harris will visit Georgia Institute of Technology to participate in the climate change discussion as part of her two-day swing to discuss the U.S. economy.