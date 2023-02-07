Seven More Police Officers Facing Discipline For Tyre Nichols Fatal Beating

Photo: Getty Images

Seven more Memphis police officers are facing discipline in connection to the death of 29-year-old Black man Tyre Nichols.

On Tuesday (February 7), Memphis City Attorney Jessica Sink told CNN that the seven officers are receiving an internal “statement of charges” notifying them of the policies they violated as Nichols was fatally beaten by police during a January 7 traffic stop.

The “statement of charges” document will be followed by a hearing and a written decision on disciplinary action, according to Sink. “The action is internal and not criminal in nature,” CNN reports.

Six officers have already been fired in the wake of Nichols’ death. Among the six, five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith — are facing charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and official oppression.

Nichols died on January 10, three days after he was pulled over by Memphis officers. Footage released last month shows the officers repeatedly punching, kicking, and hitting him with a baton as he cried out for his mother.

Following the fatal police beating, three Memphis EMTs were also fired for failing to properly respond and administer patient care to Nichols, the Memphis Fire Department announced last week.

