OutKast Performance Interrupted By Atlanta CBS Affiliate During ‘Hip-Hop 50’ Grammy Tribute

The Grammy Awards paid tribute to the legacy of hip-hop with an amazing medley of performances that celebrated 50 years of hip-hop. However, Atlanta viewers were unable to see the show in its entirety due to a mishap by the Atlanta CBS affiliate, WANF.

Shortly after Method Man represented the Wu-Tang Clan by performing “M.E.T.H.O.D. Man,” Atlanta viewers saw a commercial that cut into the performance. During the unintended commercial break, Atlanta’s own Big Boi performed OutKast’s hit single, “ATLiens.” The issue caused a stir on social media as many were upset over the blunder.

A spokesperson for WANF responded by saying the commercial break was “the result of human error at the broadcast hub that provides services to WANF. We are told the incident is being addressed interally. At the same time, we regret the broadcast was interrupted and apologize to our viewers,” according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Below is a full list of performers of the “Hip-Hop 50” tribute at the Grammys.

Chapter 1:

Black Thought narration

Grandmaster Flash w/ Barshon, Melle Mel, Rahiem & Scorpio – “Flash To The

Beat”

Grandmaster Flash w/ Barshon, Melle Mel, Rahiem & Scorpio – “The Message”

Run-D.M.C. – “King Of Rock”

LL Cool J – “I Can’t Live Without My Radio”

DJ Jazzy Jeff – “Rock The Bells”

Salt-N-Pepa – “My Mic Sounds Nice”

Rakim – “Eric B Is President”

Chuck D & Flavor Flav – “Rebel Without A Pause”

Chapter 2:

Black Thought w/ LL Cool J – “El Shabazz Skit”

De La Soul – “Buddy”

Scarface – “My Mind’s Playing Tricks On Me”

Ice-T – “New Jack Hustler (Nino’s Theme)”

Queen Latifah – “U.N.I.T.Y.”

Method Man – “Method Man”

Big Boi – “ATLiens”

Busta Rhymes & Spliff Star – “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” /

“Look At Me Now”

Missy Elliott – “Lose Control”

Chapter 3:

Queen Latifah narration

Nelly & City Spud – “Hot In Herre”

Too $hort – “Blow The Whistle”

Swizz Beatz & The LOX – “We Gonna Make It”

Lil Baby – “Freestyle”

GloRilla – “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock