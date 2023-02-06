Chris Brown Unleashes After Losing Grammy To Robert Glasper

Photo: Getty Images

Chris Brown unleashed on social media after losing the Grammy award for Best R&B Album.

On Sunday (February 5), acclaimed pianist Robert Glasper’s Black Radio III took home the award for Best R&B Album, sending Brown into a social media frenzy.

“Bro who the f**k is this?” the Breezy artist said on his Instagram story alongside a screenshot of Glasper’s Google results.

“Yall playing,” he added. “Who da f**k is this?”

Brown continued his Instagram rant, saying “Ima keep kicking yall a**! Respectfully.”

He again questioned “who the f*ck” Glasper is before pledging to take up a new instrument in hopes of winning future awards.

“I Gotta get my skills up.. ima start playing the harmonica,” the R&B star wrote.

While Glasper won big, Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Lucky Daye’s Candydrip, PJ Morton’s Watch The Sun, and the aforementioned Breezy (Deluxe) lost out on this year’s Best R&B Album award.

Glasper’s Grammy-winning album features music stars including Jennifer Hudson, Ty Dolla $ign, Gregory Porter, H.E.R., and more. Black Radio lll was also nominated for Best-Engineered Album, Non-Classical.