Here’s What You Need To Know About Extreme Cold Headed To Northern U.S.

Photo: Getty Images

Many parts of the northern U.S. are bracing for single-digit temperatures and wind chills expected to dip into the negatives.

According to NPR, the National Weather Service has issued wind chill warnings and advisories for most of the northeast U.S. as well as northeast Minnesota.

In Connecticut, wind chills could dip as low as 25 degrees below zero. A number of counties in Maine are under blizzard warnings through Saturday (February 4). Mainers are bracing for wind chills expected to drop temperatures into the negative 30s and 40s.

Temperatures in New Hampshire’s Mount Washington are set to break records, reaching anywhere from negative 45 to negative 50 degrees. Over the weekend, places like Rutland, St. Johnsbury, and Newport in Vermont are expected to feel windchill that will plunge temperatures to the negative 40s.

The National Weather Service urges anyone outside to cover all exposed skin and stay out of the wind whenever possible. Be sure to watch for signs of hypothermia and frostbite, which is most prone to affect uncovered skin as well as hands and feet.

See a doctor immediately if your temperature reaches 96°F or less, you feel cold and sluggish, or have trouble thinking clearly.