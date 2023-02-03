The Best Things to Happen to Black People in 2023 (So Far)

We’re celebrating all of the good news happening and the inspiring Black folk creating positive change in our communities.

2022 was a *wild* year. Book bans swept the country, the U.S. The Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, and 10 Black people were tragically gunned down in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

But there was also plenty to celebrate in the Black community. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black woman to be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, Brittney Griner came home to her family, and the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act finally passed.

Knowing that, even in hard times, our community members were fighting — and winning! — battles for racial justice and equity gives us hope. That’s why we’ll keep turning the spotlight on the organizations and people working to create positive change. We’ll update this list periodically with all the good news happening to Black folks in 2023.

1. Family Sells Bruce’s Beach for $20M. After being stolen in 1924, a Manhattan beachfront property was returned to the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce as an act of reparations in 2022. Now, they are selling the property back to Los Angeles County.

Nearly 100 years ago, the government took a Southern California beach away from its Black owners because of the color of their skin. Descendants finally regained the land — and now they intend to sell it back to LA County for nearly $20 million. https://t.co/NPYd7gVGNg — NPR (@NPR) January 5, 2023

2. You can stream The 1619 Project. The Pulitzer Prize-winning work The 1619 Project exists as a news series, a book, and now a show on Hulu. Nikole Hannah-Jones’ longform work will be told in a six-part docu-series of the same name.

3. A historic deal and better food in Houston’s airport. LaTrelle’s, a Black-owned and family-led restaurateur firm, recently inked a $334 million contract for a space in the William P. Hobby Airport. The funds go toward the renovation and revitalization of the airport’s dining hub.

LaTrelle's Wins Prime Contract At HOU. Read more on Airport Experience News! You can find the full article here: https://t.co/rbOf9g6BNr pic.twitter.com/Z7glLJWGrP — Airport Experience News (@airportxnews) January 5, 2023

4. Sticking the landing. Fisk University made history as the first HBCU to compete in NCAA gymnastics. Morgan Price, their five-star recruit, was the team’s strongest performer in all four events.

5. Well-deserved flowers. The Recording Academy announced The Supremes and Slick Rick will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at this year’s GRAMMYs ceremony in February.

6. A sweet reunion. Cleveland Cavalier guard Donovan Mitchell reunited with a special fan. Before he was traded and played in Louisville, Josh waited for Mitchell outside the arena after every game for five years. The two got to hug again for the first time since Mitchell was traded.

My guy Josh has been waiting for me at the arena every game for 5 years!! My first time seeing him since I got traded… it’s moments like these that last forever! Missed you Josh ❤️❤️!! pic.twitter.com/Y0SQphzecP — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 11, 2023

7. A one stop Black-owned business shop. The D.C. area is now home to a strip mall made of entirely Black-owned businesses. When Angel Gregorio opened her new spice shop, she invited others to join her, ultimately transforming a 7,500 square foot space into a one-stop-shop for local Black-owned businesses, called Black And Forth.

8. Doctors in the making. Morgan State University is the first HBCU in 45 years to open a medical school. The new school will be in partnership with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, and it aims to open doors in 2024.

9. Puzzle practice. Test your knowledge of the Black diaspora with Black Crossword, a free mini crossword puzzle made of terms and clues from the diaspora. New puzzles are released daily.

Black Crossword is live! These free daily mini puzzles put an emphasis on terms and clues from the Black diaspora. Play today’s puzzle here:https://t.co/AwS6OyeKFT pic.twitter.com/MIZymb8qs3 — juliana (@thecityofjules) January 23, 2023

10. Never stop exploring. Now 78, J.R. Harris hasn’t stopped exploring since 1966. He hikes mountains, goes river rafting, travels to remote villages across the globe — and he visits elementary schools to encourage kids to follow their dreams.



11. Need renovations. After years of walking past a portrait of likely enslaver Cecilus Calvert in Maryland’s Senate building in Annapolis, Sen. William C. Smith Jr. had enough. He began a project to get that painting taken down, and it was replaced by a painting of Baltimore’s Thurgood Marshall, created by West Baltimore artist Ernest Shaw Jr.

I was truly honored to join @Willcsmithjr at the unveiling of Artist Ernest Shaw’s portrait of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. I hope all those who visit the Senate JPR Committee Room will be inspired by his legacy of fighting for racial equality. pic.twitter.com/FvIwFJwp2p — Bill Ferguson (@SenBillFerg) January 6, 2023

12. Mayoral power. For the first time in history, four of the largest cities in the United States are being led by Black mayors. New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston all have Black leaders in the mayoral office.

13. The kids are alright. National Spelling Bee champion Zaila Avant-garde won our hearts in 2021, and this year she plans to publish two children’s books. The first is a non-fiction title called “It’s Not Bragging If It’s True: How to Be Awesome in Life,” which is due May 2, and the second is a second picture book called “Words of Wonder from Z to A,” which is set for a June publication.

Hi everyone! I would like to announce that I have 2 books coming out this summer, 🎉🥳. Preorder your copies Today at 👉 https://t.co/vlt6ktBs7P. I hope everyone’s having a great week! pic.twitter.com/Ogwoq1mflh — Zaila Avant-garde (@ZailaAvantgarde) January 18, 2023

14. It’s time to spout off. Entrepreneur Christopher Bouzy announced the next evolution of social media, which is set to launch on the first day of Black History Month. Called Spoutible, it will be a Black-owned alternative to Twitter.