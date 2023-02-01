Kamala Harris To Attend Tyre Nichols Funeral Following Fatal Police Beating

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Nichols’ family, said Harris spoke with them for over 30 minutes on the phone, per ABC News.

Specifically, Harris and Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, “spoke exclusively, and during this emotional time, the Vice President was able to console Ms. Wells and even help her smile,” Crump said in a statement.

“Tyre’s parents invited Vice President Harris to the funeral tomorrow, and were pleased that she accepted their invitation,” the attorney added.

Family members of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd are also set to attend funeral services for Nichols, along with four other White House officials.

Nichols died on January 10, three days after being pulled over for alleged reckless driving by Memphis police officers. Police footage released on Friday (January 27) showed the officers brutally beating Nichols during the January 7 traffic stop that led to his hospitalization and death.

Five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith — were fired earlier this month in connection to Nichols’ death and charged last week with second-degree murder aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and official oppression.

A sixth officer, Preston Hemphill, was “relieved of duty” on Monday for his involvement in the traffic stop where police fatally beat Nichols, along with a seventh officer, who remains unnamed.

Nichols’ funeral is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. local time and will be available for the public to watch via live stream.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.