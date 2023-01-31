Sports Illustrated Kicks Off Big Game Weekend

Sports Illustrated (SI) announced the inaugural Sports Illustrated Invitational, the ultimate golf excursion for A-List celebrities, athletes and golf enthusiasts. Teams of four will hit the links to celebrate the biggest weekend in sports. To purchase tickets and register a team, visit XX.com.

“We are thrilled to debut the first-ever SI Invitational in Phoenix this year,” said Matt Goldstein, SVP of Entertainment and Special Projects at Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), owner of the Sports Illustrated brand. “Fans around the world look to Sports Illustrated to provide unprecedented and unforgettable experiences, and we are proud to partner with JP Sports + Entertainment and Talking Stick Golf Club to bring the SI Invitational to life to kick off The Big Game and one of professional golf’s most exciting tournaments.”

The SI Invitational will be an 18-hole competition with the winners taking home the SI Invitational Cup. The event will feature buzzworthy partner activations, fun and friendly competitions, including Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive as well as the Best Local Culinary Fare and Best Local Cocktails that Scottsdale has to offer.

The SI Invitational tees off at 11:00 am on Friday, February 10 and is co-produced by Authentic and JP Sports + Entertainment.