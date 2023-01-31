Shaq’s Fun House To Feature Snoop Dogg, DJ Diplo During Super Bowl Weekend

Shaquille O’Neal will bring Big Game Weekend’s buzziest experience to Phoenix: Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale’s hottest entertainment destination, Shaq’s Fun House will be bigger and better than ever with a custom-built mega-structure adjacent to Talking Stick Resort featuring over-the-top production and a full size carnival experience. The biggest weekend in sports is about to get Shaq-sized once again. This February,will bring Big Game Weekend’s buzziest experience to Phoenix: Shaq’s Fun House Presented by Netspend . Taking place on Friday, February 10th, 2023 at the legendaryScottsdale’s hottest entertainment destination, Shaq’s Fun House will be bigger and better than ever with a custom-built mega-structure adjacent to Talking Stick Resort featuring over-the-top production and a full size carnival experience.

Tickets for the event will go on sale to the public on December 16th, 2022 with an exclusive pre-sale offered on December 15th, 2022. With prices starting at $249.99, all tickets include a 6-hour open bar and complimentary dining experiences. All general admission tickets, VIP tickets, TickPick VIP Lounge tickets and VIP Tables can be purchased online at WWW.SHAQSFUNHOUSE.COM . Adding to the excitement, this year’s presenting partner, Netspend, is ready to bring Shaq’s Fun House to life through the Netspend Ferris Wheel, an ultimate Big Game Weekend flyaway sweepstakes, “Nothing by NETspend” basketball hoop carnival game, and so much more.

Always chasing that Game Seven Energy, Shaquille O’Neal never plays small, and the 5th annual Shaq’s Fun House presented by Netspend is no exception. Aiming to keep the title of the most viral and buzzed about event for the 5th year running, the larger-than-life adult wonderland taking place at Talking Stick Resort, is open to the public, allowing fans to partake in the fun, while also bringing in the biggest names in sports & entertainment, the event puts fun at center court. With a full carnival midway complete with games, rides and experiences, the one-of-kind festival also boasts the best musical performances of the weekend – it’s no wonder the big man’s “must attend” event has welcomed more than 25,000 fans over the years and celebrity guests including super stars Patrick Mahomes, Adam Levine, Jamie Foxx, Rob Gronkowski, Floyd Mayweather, Migos, and many more.

Shaq’s Fun House presented by Netspend is thrilled to announce legendary rapper, and good friend, Snoop Dogg as headlining talent for the event. Snoop Dogg has sold over 37 million albums worldwide and has garnered 14 top ten singles on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition, Grammy winning superstar DJ and 7X Fun House alumni DIPLO will be performing live. Plus, DJ DIESEL’s performance presented by Takis® will be livestreamed so fans around the globe can tune in for the epic performance that’s full of intensity thanks to Takis®.

“It’s been amazing to see the growth of the Fun House over the last five years and we’re excited to bring it to the people of Phoenix. We continue to set the standard for FUN,” said Shaq. “We’re thrilled to have Netspend come on board this year and allow us to go bigger and better and even fly in fans to experience what the Fun House is all about.”

Together with the fun of the carnival and musical performances, Shaq’s Fun House is excited to be offering an exclusive hospitality experience with a dedicated VIP Mezzanine at Shaq’s Fun House. Starting at $10,000, the VIP tables will include bottle service, a dedicated server, and the best views of the main stage. This year, fans can also purchase access to the TickPick VIP Lounge within the VIP Mezzanine. The TickPick VIP Lounge will offer shared table tickets with bottle service, an expedited entrance, TickPick swag and more.