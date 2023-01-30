Dr. Jamal Bryant Calls for Police Accountability – Black or White – Following Death of Tyre Nichols

Dr. Jamal Bryant Calls for Complete Accountability Following the Death Tyre Nichols Bryant Led Special Prayer for Mothers Who Lost Children to Violence During Sunday’s Service

Following the shocking and disturbing body camera footage of the attack that claimed the life of Tyre Nichols, New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant is calling for a complete accountability of all those involved in the events leading to his death. Despite the charges levied against five onsite police officers, Bryant is calling for a thorough investigation to determine the culpability of all first responders and other officers who failed to protect and serve Nichols.

“When we were participating in national protests following the murder of George Floyd, we were not protesting against White police officers. We were protesting against bad policing,” said Bryant. “It doesn’t matter what color they are if they are not operating in integrity. We have to hold all officers, who are sworn to

protect and serve, accountable.”

Bryant issued a call to action to encourage his congregation and community to demand a higher level of accountability for all who threaten the idea and

practice of justice. “We witnessed Black police officers operating in a spirit of White supremacy,” said Bryant.

“Thugs are not always on street corners. Sometimes we have thugs in suits. We have thugs in uniform. If we believe Black lives matter, then we have to hold our

entire community to a higher standard.”

During his sermon, Bryant also addressed mothers in his congregation who have lost children to violence. He noted that while his heart and mind remain with Nichols and his grieving family, he is aware that there are many families who suffered violent losses and may not have gained the same attention and

acknowledgement. “It’s a critical time in our community and nation. I’m tired of watching videos that make violence against our people normal. Today we declare enough is enough,” Bryant said.

To access audio and video from Bryant’s Jan. 29 message, click the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/t/bILOgyM9A8zpaEPY.