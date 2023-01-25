Stonecrest Approves Over $374K in APRA Funds for Park Upgrades

City officials plan to install LED field lights at the Southeast Athletic Complex.

Stonecrest City Council unanimously approved the allocation of $374,211 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for lighting improvements at the Southeast Athletic Complex and awarded a contract to install LED field lights at the facility during its January 23 meeting.

The City’s investment will increase visibility, enhance safety, and extend outdoor youth program hours in the park. Stonecrest’s improvement plan includes adding new lights to the soccer fields and maintenance area at the complex.

“We are committed to bringing more amenities and a brighter future to our parks and recreational facility,” said Mayor Jazzmin Cobble. “Parks are unofficial town squares that unite our communities, and our Parks and Recreation Department provides an essential service to our residents and visitors. These ARPA funds combined with SPLOST revenue from our Fiscal Year 23 Capital Improvements Budget will help us continue to build outdoor gems that will draw our community together for generations.”

In August 2022, the City Council set aside an initial total of $900,000 in ARPA funding for park upgrades. The amount approved during Monday’s meeting represents a portion of those funds.

The city anticipates noticeable cost-savings from the purchase of the new lights.

“LED sports lighting is more energy efficient than traditional lighting methods,” said Ben Dillard, Director of Parks and Recreation. “This one-time federal funding provides an opportunity to activate our fields for longer durations and reduce the City’s operational costs.”

Stonecrest received $9.7 million in ARPA funds to help residents and businesses recover from the economic and health impacts of the pandemic. To learn more about the City’s ARPA program, visit: www.stonecrestga.gov, and click Stonecrest Forward.