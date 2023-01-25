Sheryl Lee Ralph, Babyface Tapped For Super Bowl Pregame Performances

Photo: Getty Images

More Black stars have been tapped to perform at Super Bowl LVII.

According to USA Today, R&B star Babyface is set to sing “America the Beautiful,” and actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before kickoff on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Country music star Chris Stapleton is also gearing up to sing the national anthem for the championship game.

“Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the 123-year-old hymn that will be performed by the Emmy award-winning Abbott Elementary star, has been long regarded as “The Black National Anthem” by the NAACP.

The 57th Super Bowl previously announced that Grammy award-winning artist Rihanna would perform during halftime, with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation serving as an executive producer of the show for the fourth consecutive year.

Earlier this month, Rihanna released an official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated halftime performance.

In the 30-second clip, the Grammy award-winner is seen standing in an empty room as she takes in comments from the press and her fans.

“Dude, Rihanna, we’ve waited for you,” one voice says. “It’s been six years since the nine-time Grammy-winner dropped an album,” another adds.

A spotlight then shines directly on the singer before she appears to shush the voices with her 2016 hit “Needed Me” playing in the background.

The remaining Super Bowl contenders include the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cincinnati Bengals.