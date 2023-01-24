Morehouse Graduate, ‘Atlanta’ Actor Brian Tyree Henry Receives Oscar Nomination

Another Morehouse College graduate will have an opportunity to win an Oscar. On Jan. 24, Oscar nominations were announced and Brian Tyree Henry was nominated for his role in Causeway.

Henry, a native of North Carolina, attended Morehouse College in the early 2000s and majored in business. Following graduation, he would attend Yale School of Drama where he received his Masters degree. “At Morehouse, I found myself and my voice, and I didn’t want to lose that at Yale,” Henry said during an interview with The Guardian.

Henry would receive his big break in 2016 by starring as an inspiring rapper on the FX hit “Atlanta.” He would also appear in films such as Godzilla vs Kong, Eternals, and Bullet Train.

In Causeway, Henry plays James Aucoin, an amputee who develops a friendship with a soldier recovering from a traumatic brain injury.

Along with Henry, Spike Lee and Samuel L. Jackson are other former Morehouse students have been nominated for an Oscar. After years of coming close, Lee won best adapted screenplay for BlacKkKlansman in 2019.

In 2022, Jackson received an honorary Academy Award for lifetime achievement,