Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Could Announce Indictments In Investigation Of Donald Trump

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could be the person to take down former President Donald Trump and his allies. On Jan. 24, suggested that the grand jury report called for criminal charges against Trump.

Lawyers from several media outlets filed a suit to have the report of the grand jury probe released to the public, according to WXIA.

However, Willis is against making the report public because her team is likely building a case against Trump and preparing to file charges. Willis told Judge Robert McBurney that “decisions are imminent” in the case.

We want to make sure that everyone is treated fairly, and we think for future defendants to be treated fairly it’s not appropriate at this time to have this report released,” Wills told the judge.

Judge McBurney will make a decision after taking time to think on the right course of action.

Nearly one year ago, District Attorney Fani Willis requested a grand jury investigation into Trump and his alleged interference with the 2020 election.

After Trump was defeated by President Joe Biden in November 2020, he called Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, and allegedly pressured him to overturn the election. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

During that time, Sen. Lindsey Graham also made at least two calls to Raffensperger and his staff. Graham claims that the calls were strictly for legislative purposes.

However, Raffensperger admitted that Graham suggested that he should disregard some of Georgia’s ballots during an audit. Due to those actions, Graham was subpoenaed by Willis’ office to testify before a grand jury. After initially fighting his appearance, a federal judge ruled that he would have to testify in Fulton County.

In December 2020, Rudy Giuliani appeared in front of the Georgia State Senate and made several false claims about the misconduct of state officials during the election process.

Willis could seek an indictment against the former president as potential criminal charges could be issued in March or April.