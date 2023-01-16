Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Honor Dr. King With Innovation Expo And Technology Gifting Event

To honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm recently teamed up for the Innovation Expo and Technology Gifting event. Held at Bessie Branham Park and Recreation Center in the Kirkwood community, students got an opportunity to participate in various demonstration stations including a 3D printing station, drone station, STEM kit station and a video editing and mirrorless camera station.

The event was apart of an initiative where the Hawks and State Farm gifted $70,000 worth of new technology to six recreation centers to increase students interest STEAM (science, technology, engineering arts and math).

“In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., State Farm, the Atlanta Hawks and community partners have come together to really help children realize the dream,” said Tanya James, Corporate Social Responsibility with State Farm. “And one of the things that was very important to Dr. King was giving back to the community and also education. And so there were six technology drops around community centers very similar to these were the community centers were able to let us know the things that they really needed in the areas of technology. And so they’re going to be able to use those things on a daily basis when they come back to the community center and live that dream.”