122 Potential Jurors Seek to Be Excluded from Young Thug Trial

The trial against Young Thug and YSL’s alleged criminal involvement is getting off to a slow start due to the jury selection process. On Jan. 9, the first group of 600 potential jurors in the trial against the Atlanta rapper were present at the Fulton County Courthouse. Out of the 200 potential jurors, 122 submitted a claim for hardship, according to WXIA.

Many of the jurors are likely turned off by the high-profile nature of the rapper’s case and the possible length of the trial. With over 300 potential witnesses, some expect the trial to last about nine months. As a result, potential jurors would need to commit to being available until the summer or early fall.

Today and Wednesday, 200 more potential jurors will be questioned through a 37-page survey which asks questions such as, “Do You Listen To Rap,” and “Do You Believe Rap Lyrics Are Autobiographical.” Because rap lyrics are likely to be used as evidence against Young Thug during the trial, the prosecution and defense will likely ask jurors about their fondness or dislike for hip-hop. Potential biases against or in favor of hip-hop could be a factor when choosing the jury.

By Thursday, the prosecution and defense should have narrowed the 600 potential jurors down to 12.

There were initially 27 defendants in addition to Young Thug, and 14 took plea deals. As a result of the pleas deals, any of the co-defendants named in the original indictment could be called to testify during trial.

Incarcerated since May 2022, Young Thug was arrested along with fellow rapper Gunna and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged with the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.