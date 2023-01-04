Gabrielle Union Reveals She Felt ‘Entitled’ To Cheat During First Marriage

Photo: Getty Images

Gabrielle Union is opening up about the challenges of her “dysfunctional” marriage to former NFL player Chris Howard, including how she felt “entitled” to infidelity in part because she was “paying all the bills.”

During a recent episode of podcast “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard,” Union shared that being married to Howard, her first husband who she divorced in 2006 after five years of marriage, was “dysfunctional from day one,” People reports.

When Shepard expressed “complicated” feelings regarding his own past infidelities, Union said she wasn’t “getting wife of the year awards” during her marriage to the ex-NFL player.

“In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating,” she said. “A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? You’re going to feel this one,’ and I just felt entitled to it as well. I was paying all the bills, I was working my a– off, and I felt like that’s what comes, the spoils of riches.”

“Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want is what I thought,” she continued. “It was just dysfunctional from day one.”

Following her first marriage, Union tied the knot with former NBA star Dwyane Wade in 2014. The actress told Shepard that she wishes she felt more guilt for her behavior during her first union with Howard.

“It was such a stupid relationship that should have never got out of the dating phase,” she said during the podcast.