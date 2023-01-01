7 Black New Year’s Traditions To Start Your 2023 Off Right

For many Black families, completing these traditions is a must in order to set the right intentions and improve luck heading into the new year. Many of these practices are rooted in superstitions and beliefs held by the African diaspora during slavery and even before colonialism.

From attending church service to having money in your pocket at midnight, keep scrolling to find Black New Year’s traditions that may help make 2023 your best year yet.

Eating black-eyed peas, cornbread, collard greens, cabbage, and more

Black-eyed peas have been an important staple in African American culture dating back to slavery in the South, where it was discovered that the bean flourishes in muggy weather. According to TODAY, freed slaves would take dried beans with them because they can be easily grown in many different climates.

Collard greens and cabbage are also considered good luck. Some say the greens represent “folded money” due to how they appear on a plate after being cooked.

Deep cleaning the house

Many Black families believe you can’t go into a new year with a dirty house. This tradition is all about setting the tone for the upcoming year. Sweeping, specifically, represents removing old energy from the previous year to make room for new blessings and growth.

Opening your windows

This tradition aligns with the premise of deep cleaning your home. Opening windows allows stale energy to be removed and fresh, new air to be ushered in.

Attending a church service

For many Black Americans, attending a church service on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day is a must to start the year off right. These services are filled with reflections, prayer, and setting your intentions for the upcoming year.

Having money in your pocket

For monetary growth and prosperity, having money in your pocket at the turn of the new year is a tradition practiced by many Black Americans. Some even go as far as to make sure their loved ones and anyone who enters their home on New Year’s Day have their pockets filled with cash.

Being surrounded by your loved ones

This tradition is based on the principle of “who you are is who you surround yourself with.” For many Black Americans, it’s important to stay away from people with bad energy or malicious intentions to ensure a blissful year.

Making sure your cupboard is full

Starting your year off with an empty cupboard could reflect a barren life and a lack of blessings for the remainder of the year, according to this tradition. This practice is intended to be preventative, so you can start the year the way you want to go through it.