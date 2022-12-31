Atlanta Hawks Fall To Lakers As LeBron James Celebrates Age 38 With 47 Points

LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers faced-off against the Hawks in what will be their only visit to Atlanta during the 2022-23 season. James, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Dec. 30, played as if he had something to prove against the Hawks in front of a capacity crowd at State Farm Arena.

In the first half, the Hawks appeared as if they would run away with the game by leading the Lakers by as much as 15 points. However, the LeBron James show would not be denied on a night where Atlanta’s biggest stars came to see what some believe is the greatest NBA player in history.

“The last three minutes of this entire game, LeBron did what he does, which is establish tempo and really control the game from start to finish,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said following the game. “He just took over in the second half. And it was a tough matchup for us. It was just one of those games that we’ve seen him play.”

James made history by becoming the second 38-year-old to put up at least 45 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The other player was Michael Jordan.

Although he’s pushing 40-years-old, James says that he feels better at 38 than he did at 18.

“I feel better than [age] 18,” James said following the game. “I didn’t know what I could become at 18. But I just knew if I continued to put in the work, I continued to be true to the game, then I could be one of the greatest players to ever play this game. I just always believed that.”

The Hawks, who were lead by Trae Young and his 29 points, will begin the New Year on the west coast as they face the NBA teams of California.