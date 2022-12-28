Pro Football Hall Of Famer Ed Reed Named Head Coach Of Bethune-Cookman

“We are excited to hear that Ed has been named the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman,” Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich said. “Ed is one of the best to ever wear a Miami Hurricanes uniform and he has served as a great mentor to our student-athletes the past three years. He will do a tremendous job leading the Wildcats program and the entire Miami family wishes him all the best.”

Reed will succeed Terry Sims as head coach at Bethune-Cookman. After going 38-39 in seven seasons, Sims was fired with Wildcats Athletic Director Reggie Theus promising to hire someone who could “ensure that we not only build a championship culture on the field but also aspire to academic excellence and career achievement off the field.”

News of the move has inevitably sparked comparisons to Jackson State, an HBCU that brought on Sanders, who shares similar honors with Reed including being a Super Bowl champion and a College and Football Hall of Famer. As Coach Prime led Jackson State to 27-6 in three seasons, Reed will have the opportunity to lead an HBCU back into prominence.