Digital Daily

Pro Football Hall Of Famer Ed Reed Named Head Coach Of Bethune-Cookman

  • Black Information Network
Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed has been named Bethune-Cookman’s next head coach and is parting ways with the Miami Hurricanes, a move being compared to Deion Sander’s jump to Jackson State.On Tuesday (December 27), the University of Miami confirmed that Reed would be leaving his administrative role as a senior advisor under Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal to lead the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, per the Associated Press.

“We are excited to hear that Ed has been named the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman,” Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich said. “Ed is one of the best to ever wear a Miami Hurricanes uniform and he has served as a great mentor to our student-athletes the past three years. He will do a tremendous job leading the Wildcats program and the entire Miami family wishes him all the best.”

Reed will succeed Terry Sims as head coach at Bethune-Cookman. After going 38-39 in seven seasons, Sims was fired with Wildcats Athletic Director Reggie Theus promising to hire someone who could “ensure that we not only build a championship culture on the field but also aspire to academic excellence and career achievement off the field.”

News of the move has inevitably sparked comparisons to Jackson State, an HBCU that brought on Sanders, who shares similar honors with Reed including being a Super Bowl champion and a College and Football Hall of Famer. As Coach Prime led Jackson State to 27-6 in three seasons, Reed will have the opportunity to lead an HBCU back into prominence.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

Comments

From the Web