Kwanzaa Celebrations Start Today, Here’s What You Should Know

Kwanzaa celebrations will kick-off today and several events will take place in Atlanta and nationwide. Established in 1966 by Maulana Ron Karenga, Kwanzaa celebrates Black culture, community, family, and history. Kwanzaa gets its name from the Swahili phrase, “matunda ya kwanza.”

The colors of the Pan-African flag are also prominent. Red (the struggle), Black (the people), and green (the future) are featured in decorations and clothing.

For the next week, friends and families will come together to honor the ancestors and celebrate Black culture.

There are several principles of Kwanzaa which include Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).

Each day, participants will light a candle to highlight the principles and recite the meanings. Other activities will follow such as reciting poetry and literature, African drumming and dancing, and the sharing of meals.

The Umoja Celebration Honoring Baba Akbar Imhotep will be one of the first Kwanzaa events to take place in Atlanta. View details below.

Umoja Celebration Honoring Baba Akbar Imhotep

African Drummers and Dancers, Children Activities, Workshops, Artisan Market, Performances, Candle lighting Ceremony, Unity Circle. Cost: Free Location: 2148 Newman Street, East Point, GA Contact person(s): Kenneth Zakee Event contact phone: 678-927-5844