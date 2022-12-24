ADW News

Real Times Media CEO Hiram Jackson Receives Recognition From Cornell

Hiram Jackson, Real Times Media CEO and Michigan Chronicle publisher, is a multi-hyphenate entrepreneur who was recently recognized by Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) as an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Jackson, a Detroit Country Day School graduate, received his B.S. degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University in 1987.

In an ILR article, Jackson credits many of his achievements to his ILR classmates.

“There’s something different about ILRies,” he said. “Their frame of mind, their approach, their collaborative nature – that, more than anything, helped frame who I am as an executive.”

“(My classmates) have gone on to do phenomenal things and become global leaders. And they have inspired me to build a national business,” Jackson said in the article.

Jackson also covered how Real Times Media, established in 2003 and based in Detroit, is home to the country’s largest collection of African American newspapers. It is the parent business of the Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta Tribune, Chicago Defender, Michigan Chronicle, and New Pittsburgh Courier, five of the most reputable African American-owned news companies in the nation.

“These are iconic publications that have told the story of the African American journey since the turn of the century. … We purchased them to preserve them, and to ensure that they would successfully evolve into the digital age,” Jackson said adding that he came from humble beginnings. “I was a kid in the inner city. People helped me and gave me a chance,” Jackson said of ILR. “So there’s nothing more important to me, other than family, than giving back, helping others, and being visible in the community.”
 

