Rest In Power: The Black Stars We Lost In 2022

This year, the Black community lost numerous influential stars. Some lost their lives while their star was rising, while others left behind enduring legacies within their field.
As we look back on 2022, we honor those we lost and pay tribute to their legacies. May they rest in power.
Takeoff
Stephen “tWitch” Boss
Sidney Poitier
PnB Rock
Coolio
André Leon Talley
Clarence Gilyard Jr.
Lamont Dozier
Zuri Craig
Nichelle Nichols
B. Smyth
Shonka Dukureh
Snootie Wild
David A. Arnold
Denise A. Dowse
Roger E. Mosley
Mary Alice
William Hart
Bobby O’Jay
Traci Braxton
Jessie D
James Mtume
Andrew Woolfolk
Betty Davis
LaShun Pace
Fred Hickman
Tiffany Jackson
Caleb Swanigan
