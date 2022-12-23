Digital Daily

Rest In Power: The Black Stars We Lost In 2022

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

This year, the Black community lost numerous influential stars. Some lost their lives while their star was rising, while others left behind enduring legacies within their field.

As we look back on 2022, we honor those we lost and pay tribute to their legacies. May they rest in power.

Takeoff

Lil Weezyana 2022
Photo: Getty Images

Stephen “tWitch” Boss

Today - Season 71
Photo: Getty Images

Sidney Poitier

Portrait of Actor Sidney Poitier
Photo: Getty Images

PnB Rock

92.3 Real Street Festival
Photo: Getty Images

Coolio

Coolio
Photo: Getty Images

André Leon Talley

The CW: It's A Reality - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Clarence Gilyard Jr.

Photo: Getty Images

Lamont Dozier

Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration
Photo: Getty Images

Zuri Craig

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Photo: Getty Images

Nichelle Nichols

Ovation TV Premiere Screening Of
Photo: Getty Images

B. Smyth

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2019 - Block Party
Photo: Getty Images

Shonka Dukureh

Snootie Wild

Rapper Snootie Wild Visits Music Choice
Photo: Getty Images

David A. Arnold

Denise A. Dowse

26th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards
Photo: Getty Images

Roger E. Mosley

ATAS Emmy Nominee Party For Stunt Coordination
Photo: Getty Images North America

Mary Alice

Photo: Getty Images

William Hart

Tropicalia Music And Taco Festival
Photo: Getty Images

Bobby O’Jay

Photo: Getty Images

Traci Braxton

Celebrities Visit Hallmark's
Photo: Getty Images

Jessie D

James Mtume

Photo: Getty Images

Andrew Woolfolk

Earth, Wind & Fire
Photo: Getty Images

Betty Davis

Photo: Getty Images

LaShun Pace

14th Annual BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards
Photo: Getty Images

Fred Hickman

Tiffany Jackson

Los Angeles Sparks Vs New York Liberty
Photo: Getty Images

Caleb Swanigan

2017 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot
Photo: Getty Images

