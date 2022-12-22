City of Atlanta to Open Warming Centers Ahead of Frigid Weather

ATLANTA – The City of Atlanta will be opening two emergency warming centers in anticipation of frigid temperatures. The centers will open Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 8:00 p.m., and remain open through Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 6:30 a.m. The warming centers will be located at:

Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Transportation will be provided to both locations beginning at 8:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, with return transportation upon deactivation. Additional buses will be scheduled, as needed, throughout the activation.

Timing of the activation of warming centers is subject to change based upon updated forecasts and needs.