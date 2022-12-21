Young Thug’s Older Brother Released From Jail After Accepting Plea Deal In YSL Criminal Case

Another defendant in the highly-publicized YSL criminal case was released from jail after taking a plea deal. This time, it was Young Thug’s brother.

On Dec. 19, Quantavious Grier pleaded guilty to one count of violating the RICO Act, according to reports. By taking the plea deal, Grier received a 12-year sentence with two years commuted to time served and 10 years probation.

Grier’s release comes nearly one week after Gunna was released after accepting a plea deal under the Alford plea. It allowed Gunna to plead guilty on one charge while maintaining his innocence on the same charge. In turn, the judge sentenced Gunna to five years with time served. The remainder of his sentence will be suspended if he completes 500 hours of community service.

Other members of YSL who have been released following plea deals include Martinez Arnold, known as rapper Lil Duke; Wunnie Lee, a rapper known as Slimelife Shawty; and Walter Murphy, the alleged co-founder of the YSL gang.

Grier, whose rap name is UNFOONK, is Young Thug’s older brother.

Following a previous conviction, Grier was sentenced to life in prison and served 11 years. He was released in 2019 after Young Thug hired top-notch attorneys who helped to get Grier released early.

Grier faced backlash on social media after accepting the plea as some accused him of going against his brother to get an early release.

“People really think I told on my brother,” Grier said on a social media post. “Show me paper work [that] I told on anybody. I’m not going to entertain any of it.”

Young Thug is scheduled to go to trial in January 2023.