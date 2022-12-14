Famed ‘Ellen’ TV Show DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies

Getty Images

The popular DJ and choreographer, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died Tuesday. According to reports, Boss died from suicide at an L.A. hotel. His wife, Allison Holker shared a statement to media about his death.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband, father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She also stated Boss left a legacy and ended her tribute saying, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss was a contestant on the hit FOX television show, “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008. He finished in second place during the show’s fourth season. He later became a guest DJ for the daytime syndicated “Ellen DeGeneres” show in 2014 after first interacting the comedian and talk show host in 2010 when Boss was a part of the “Dance” cast and DeGeneres was a contestant.

Boss would eventually become a daily fixture and permanent DJ for the “Ellen”, a lively personality who always brought energy and pumped up the show’s audience on and off air.

In 2020, he was named the Ellen show’s co-executive producer until the long-running show came to an ended in May 2022.

Boss was 40 years old.