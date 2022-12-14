Civil Rights Leader John Lewis Gets Postal Stamp for 2023

U.S. Postal Service has announced that civil rights leader and U.S. Rep. John Lewis will be amongst the latest to be included in their upcoming 2023 stamp releases. This honor is meant to celebrate the life and legacy of one of America’s greatest freedom fighters.

“The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation, Inc. encouraged the USPS to issue a stamp recognizing Congressman Lewis’ extraordinary and enduring impact on our nation’s history, future, society, and culture,” explains Linda Earley Chastang, a former Chief of Staff of the late John Lewis, and President and CEO of the John and Lillian Lewis Foundation. “Lewis’ face is the face of voting rights. Having it on a postage stamp honors Lewis and the movement which he led and, in the process, encourages voter participation, civic engagement, and getting into ‘good trouble.’ The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation is proud and excited that the U.S. Postal Service announced today that John Lewis will be honored on the new ‘forever’ stamp to be issued in 2023.”

Although the previewed stamp image of Lewis was taken by Marco Grob during a Time Magazine photo shoot for it’s Aug. 26, 2013, the USPS has also state that all stamp designs are preliminary and subject to change.