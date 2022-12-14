Atlanta Rapper Gunna Released From Jail After Pleading Guilty In Rico Act Case

Atlanta-based rapper Gunna has been released from jail. On Dec. 14, Gunna agreed to plead guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge, according to WSB-TV.

The rapper, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, negotiated an Alford plea which allowed him to plead guilty on one charge while maintaining his innocence on the same charge. In turn, the judge sentenced Gunna to five years with time served. The remainder of his sentence will be suspended if he completes 500 hours of community service.

Incarcerated since May 2022, Gunna was arrested along with fellow rapper Young Thug and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged on the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.

In a statement, Gunna said that he did not cooperate with authorities.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful,” he said. “I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

Although Gunna says he will not testify, if called by prosecutors he will have to take the stand. However, he can claim the Fifth Amendment.

Gunna’s fellow YSL member, Young Thug, has yet to be released.