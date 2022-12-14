Atlanta Hawks Spread Holiday Cheer To School That Focuses On Homeless Students And Families

In an effort to spread holiday cheer, the Atlanta Hawks provided toys and treats for students at The Boyce L. Ansley School. Located in the Midtown area of Atlanta, The Boyce L. Ansley School is a a tuition-free, private school that focuses on homeless students and their families.

Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz, the Lady Hawks, Harry The Hawk, and several volunteers handed out toys and cookies to the students.

“I think I’m probably enjoying myself more than the kids,” Gertz said during the festivities. “It’s better to give than to receive. You have to make the world a little better than you found it. I don’t know if we can fix everything, but there are little pockets and little places that you can spread some love.”

The Boyce L. Ansley School serves as a private educational institution that serves students and families who face homelessness.

Dr. Leah Skinner, Head of School at The Boyce L. Ansley School, shared how the institution continues to impact families.

“When the students are in traditional schools, they’re one of 800 or one of 1600,” Dr. Skinner said. “And so the traditional schools can’t always focus on dealing with students who face poverty and homelessness. We focus on the entire family. And we expect the entire family to progress because we can teach kids on their own. But when they’re going home to trauma, homelessness, poverty, no food, it’s hard for them to move forward. So that’s what sets us apart. We can actually focus on homelessness and everything that students and parents need to move it forward.”

The Boyce L. Ansley School opened its doors on Aug. 1, 2018 on the ground floor of St Luke’s Episcopal Church located in the heart of Atlanta. Within two years, the school had outgrown its generously donated space and moved across the street to a larger and more permanent home on Ralph McGill Blvd.

The parents and scholars of The Boyce L Ansley School thrive within this framework of structure and support. The innovative school continues to add an additional grade each year in a bold effort to help these children live beyond their circumstance and write a story of success.