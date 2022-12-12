Black College Football Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The Black College Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2023.

On Thursday (December 8), eight new inductees including Leslie Frazier (Alcorn State University), Henry “Killer” Lawrence (Florida A&M University), Albert Lewis (Grambling State University), Jim Marsalis (Tennessee State University), Tyrone McGriff (Florida A&M University), Elijah Pitts (Philander Smith College), Johnnie Walton (Elizabeth City State University), and Coach Pete Richardson (Southern University, Winston Salem State University), were honored with a spot in the Black College Hall of Fame, according to a press release.

“This Class is another representation of the immense football talent that has played at historically black colleges and universities,” said BCFHOF Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams. “Several of these players were college All-Americans, high NFL draft picks, and Pro Bowlers.”

An 11-member committee made up of prominent journalists, historians, former NFL general managers, and more selected the eight Hall of Famers from a pool of 25 finalists.

The Class of 2023 will be officially inducted on June 10, 2023 at the 14th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Presented by the Atlanta Falcons.

Since 2009, the Black College Football Hall of Fame has honored the best HBCU football players and coaches. Its trustees include football legends Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell, and Williams.

BCFHOF’s newest inductees will also be recognized during halftime at the Second Annual HBCU Legacy Bowl on February 25, 2023, which will be broadcast live on the NFL Network.