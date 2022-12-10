Takeoff Trends As One Of The Most Searched Celebrities On Google For 2022

Takeoff stands as one of the top searched people of 2022. The Migos’ member, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, 28, had a tremendous impact in music and left a mark before his untimely passing.
People are searching for everything from “Top Takeoff verses” to their favorite Migos music videos. Here is a glimpse into the related trends:
Google Search
Insights
-
Motorsport is Takeoffs most searched verse this year followed by Bad and Boujee in the US
-
The top trending artist searched with verses is Takeoff this year, US and “best takeoff verses” is up +1,600%
Trending Migos songs, 2022, US
-
HOTEL LOBBY
-
Messy
-
T-shirt
-
Deadz
-
Cocoon
Top Migos songs since they were founded in 2008, US
-
Bad and Boujee
-
T-shirt
-
Kelly Price
-
Stir Fry
-
Slippery
YouTube
Most viewed official music videos featuring Migos as the lead artist