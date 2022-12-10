Digital Daily

Takeoff Trends As One Of The Most Searched Celebrities On Google For 2022

  • A.R. Shaw

Takeoff stands as one of the top searched people of 2022. The Migos’ member, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, 28, had a tremendous impact in music and left a mark before his untimely passing. 

People are searching for everything from “Top Takeoff verses” to their favorite Migos music videos.  Here is a glimpse into the related trends:

Google Search

Insights

  • Motorsport is Takeoffs most searched verse this year followed by Bad and Boujee in the US

  • The top trending artist searched with verses is Takeoff this year, US and “best takeoff verses” is up +1,600%

Trending Migos songs, 2022, US

  1. HOTEL LOBBY

  2. Messy

  3. T-shirt

  4. Deadz

  5. Cocoon

Top Migos songs since they were founded in 2008, US

  1. Bad and Boujee

  2. T-shirt

  3. Kelly Price

  4. Stir Fry

  5. Slippery

YouTube

Most viewed official music videos featuring Migos as the lead artist

  1. Migos – Bad and Boujee ft Lil Uzi Vert [Official Video]

  2. Migos, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B – MotorSport (Official Video)

  3. Migos – Slippery feat. Gucci Mane [Official Video]

  4. Migos – Walk It Talk It ft. Drake (Official Video)

  5. Migos – T-Shirt [Official Video]

A.R. Shaw

A.R. Shaw serves as Executive Editor of Atlanta Daily World.

