The BMW 3.0 CSL: Honoring 50 Years of BMW M

At the BMW Welt in Munich, Germany, Automotive Rhythms had a chance to witness the much-anticipated BMW 3.0 CSL (Coupe Sport Lightweight) which honors the 50th Anniversary of BMW M and its storied racing passion. Fifty of these prestigious and mostly hand-built machines will be produced by a special team of 30 associates at BMW M GmbH in Munich.

The original 3.0 CSL (E9) aka “The Batmobile” was engineered in 1972 and competed in 1973 where it won the Nürburgring 6 Hours driven by Amon and Stuck. A 2015 3.0 CSL concept, on display at the BMW Museum, also served as an inspiration for the newly introduced 50th Anniversary 3.0 CSL by BMW M.

The current RWD BMW 3.0 CSL features unique carbon fiber bodywork, a 560-horsepower 3.0-liter straight 6-cylinder M TwinPower Turbo gas engine, a 6-speed manual transmission, 20” and 21” lightweight rims, and mechanically adjustable full carbon bucket seats. Pricing is set at around 750,000 Euros, but unfortunately, the vehicle will not make it to the US. Are you ready for an exclusive high-performance experience?