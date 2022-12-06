The Urban League of Greater Atlanta Hosts Its Centennial+ Celebration and Concert featuring Anthony Hamilton

The Urban League of Greater Atlanta Hosts Its Centennial+ Celebration and Concert featuring Grammy Award Winning Artist Anthony Hamilton at Atlanta Symphony Hall

End of the year event is a culminating celebration of service to the African American community in Atlanta for 102 years.

[DATE], 2022 — The Urban League of Greater Atlanta will culminate its celebration of 102 years of service in the region with a multifaceted program on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., featuring a concert with renowned artist Anthony Hamilton. The events will be held at the Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta Symphony Hall and will include tributes to partnerships and individuals whose contributions to our region help make us strong.

The League intended to commemorate its 1920 founding in 2020, but like the rest of the nation, the pandemic put such activities on hold. When the crisis hit, the League expanded its service model to become an emergency economic first responder for youth, adults, families, and small businesses. The agency adjusted operations, putting services under the umbrella of a new Financial Empowerment and Emergency Relief Center (FEERC), a Local Initiatives Support Corporation’s (LISC) integrated economic mobility model.

Today, its mission, programs, and services are more vital than ever as families, small businesses, and communities devastated by COVID-19 across metro Atlanta continue to face challenges. Far too many small businesses in communities of color have not been able to secure capital, rehire employees, and make the necessary adjustments to survive. And many families still struggle with transportation, housing, childcare, healthcare, and access to well-paying jobs.

With 12,000 people served in 2021, ULGA is ready to expand the FEERC’s reach and impact through the generous donations from its sponsors. A portion of ticket sales proceeds from the Centennial + events will directly benefit the FEERC.