Suspect Arrested for Takeoff Murder

A murder suspect has been arrested by the Houston Police Department for the murder of the Migos group member Takeoff.

The police revealed this in a press conference that 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested on 22 November and charged him with murder.

TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR TAKEOFF’S MURDER

According to People Magazine, the police department also arrested 22-year-old Cameron Joshua and charged him with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

When asked about Joshua’s connection to the case, Police Chief Troy Finner said that he “was there on the scene” and “in possession of a weapon,” but did not provide further details. “He is a felon,” said Finner.

POLICE CHIEF SPEAKS TO SLAIN RAPPER’S MOTHER

“My prayers continue to go out to her and his entire family, his close friends, the city of Atlanta and all of Takeoff’s fans around the world. We lost a good man, and I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting him, but everybody — the hundreds of people that I talked to — spoke of what a great individual he was,” – as per People.

“A month ago, we made a promise that we would get the individuals or the individual that’s responsible for the murder of Takeoff in custody,” the police chief was quoted as saying.

Police say a man who was seen holding a gun a few seconds before Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed Image via @yrntakeoff/Instagram

According to TMZ, prosecutors are asking for Clark’s bail to be set at R17 535 460,00 ($1,000,000) If Clark is released on bail, prosecutors are asking the judge for an order that prohibits him from talking with a specific list of people. This list includes Takeoff’s family, J. Prince Jr. and his family, as well as Shakur Stevenson and anyone from Shakur’s “place of employment.”

The publication also says that prosecutors are also asking the judge to place Clark under house arrest if he gets out on bail.

NEW EVIDENCE COMES TO LIGHT

According to ABC7 Chicago, during Clark’s court hearing on Saturday 3 December, video evidence, license plate information from the car he left in, and fingerprints from a wine bottle he was seen holding led to his arrest.