Rap Lyrics Should Not Be Used As Evidence, Lawyers For Young Thug Requests To Judge

Young Thug’s lawyers are hoping that rap lyrics are not used as evidence during his court trial. The Atlanta-based rapper filed a motion in court stating that rap lyrics are protected under the First and Fourteenth Amendments, the U.S. Constitution, and the Georgia Constitution in terms of music, freedom of expression and freedom of speech.

Young Thug’s lawyers also added that there are racial implications to using rap lyrics as evidence in a criminal trial claiming that it is “racist and discriminatory because the jury will be so poisoned and prejudiced” by the artistic material. In turn, the lawyers said the use of rap lyrics would be “unlawful character assassination.”

His legal team also would like the language of YSL being a street gang to be removed. The defense says that YSL is a record label and not a street gang and requested that several questions to the jury be removed.

In the motion, Young Thug’s lawyers said, “The prosecution writes that YSL is, in fact, a Criminal Street Gang. That is a point of contention and is denied as applied to Mr. Williams. To permit this question to be asked to the jury venire panel would unlawfully presume that the prosecution has already met an essential element of crimes alleged in the Indictment.”

Do you know someone who is, was, or may be an associate of the Young Slime Life (AKA YSL) criminal street gang other than a named defendant?

Do you have a family member or close friend who knows a named defendant, a YSL criminal street gang associate, or the family member of a named defendant or a YSL criminal street gang associate?

Would you refuse to consider rap lyrics as evidence of criminal street gang activity?

Do you believe that it is unfair to consider rap lyrics as evidence in a criminal case?

Incarcerated since May 2022, Young Thug was arrested along with fellow rapper Gunna and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged with the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.

The judge will answer to the recent requests on Dec. 15.