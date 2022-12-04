Cecilia Marshall, Rights Advocate and Widow of Justice, Dies at 94

Cecilia Marshall, who as an NAACP stenographer transcribed the legal briefs for the Brown v. Board of Education decision and then married Thurgood Marshall, the lawyer who successfully argued that landmark school desegregation case and who later became the first Black justice named to the United States Supreme Court, died on Tuesday at her home in Falls Church, Va. She was 94.

Her death was confirmed by her son Thurgood Marshall Jr.

Mrs. Marshall, who was known as Cissy, married Mr. Marshall in 1955, a year after the Court handed down the Brown v. Board of Education decision, which declared that separate but equal facilities for providing public education were inherently unconstitutional.

Mr. Marshall, who headed the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, was named to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit by President John F. Kennedy in 1961. President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed him solicitor general in 1965 and elevated him to associate justice of the Supreme Court in 1967. Justice Marshall retired in 1991 and died at 84 in 1993.

Mrs. Marshall, a civil rights stalwart herself, served on the boards of the Supreme Court Historical Society and the N.A.A.C.P. Legal Defense and Education Fund. She tempered her husband’s exasperation over the slow progress of civil rights during his career and guarded his legacy after his death.