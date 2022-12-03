Angela Bassett Reacts To Keke Palmer’s Spot-On Impersonation Of Her: Video

Photo: Getty Images

Keke Palmer’s viral impersonation of Angela Bassett finally got a stamp of approval from the critically-acclaimed actress herself.

During a sitdown interview with Vanity Fair, Palmer, 29, and Bassett, 64, reunited 16 years after portraying the mother-daughter duo in 2006’s Akeelah and the Bee. The 64-year-old actress asked Palmer about her Bassett impersonation, giving the Nope star a chance to finally demonstrate it in person.

“I’ve seen you online imitating me,” Bassett told Palmer. “You do a great job.”

“Okay, Keke — we’re here together. You’re finally here; I don’t have to watch you online,” Bassett continued, noting that she’s seen the imitation online and thinks Palmer does “a great job” at it. “I can actually see it right here before me.”

“I can’t believe this. This is insane,” Palmer responded.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress then encouraged her to show off her skills, saying “Don’t be shy. You’re not shy at all.”

“Let me get myself together,” Palmer said before delivering her impression of Bassett from the 1992 TV miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream. Bassett even joined in, reciting some of the series’ lines with Palmer.

Angela Bassett reacts to Keke Palmer’s impression of her in person. pic.twitter.com/XAlEO8FvEs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 2, 2022

Before demonstrating the impression, Palmer recalled how Queen Latifah used to ask her to do the Bassett impersonation “all” the time on set.

“I used to only do it for her,” Palmer said. “I just recently started doing it online and everything.”

At another point during the interview, Palmer pitched the idea of remaking the 2001 film Heartbreakers, with the pair portraying the mom-daughter duo who scam wealthy men.

“I just think we would kill something like that,” Palmer said. Bassett agreed, “I think we would.”

Watch the full Vanity Fair video here.