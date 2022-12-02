Family Friendly Holiday Movies Starring Black Actors to Watch For

Written By: Christa Carter-Williams

The Holiday season is here and that means all the romantic, funny, and might I add cheesy Christmas movies are out. So grab your family, some hot cocoa or tea and use this guide to snuggle up for some holiday movie magic.

Holiday Heritage

Details: Ella, with the help of Griffin her ex-boyfriend, encourages her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa and to heal their past wounds before it’s too late.

Starring: Halle Robinson Pete, Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell

How to Watch: Hallmark Channel

Something from Tiffany’s

Details: This romcom follows a woman as her life gets upended when an engagement ring that was for someone else leads her to the person she’s meant to be with.

Starring: Kendrick Samson (That guy from insecure), Javicia Leslie, Leah Jeffries

How to Watch: Prime Video

A Wesley Christmas

Details: Adult siblings Chris, Todd and Cydney Wesley all travel to their childhood home in Washington, DC to celebrate the Christmas holidays with their parents Bryan and Sylvia and the entire Wesley family. Upon arrival, all kinds of family drama, a crazy neighbor and conflict ensues. With everyone together and all of their physical emotion baggage in tow, the annual Wesley family holiday promises to be a festive, hot-mess of a Christmas season with life-changing impacts on the entire family.

Starring: Dorien Wilson, Jasmine Guy, Terrence ‘T.C.’ Carson (Hey Professor Oglesby)

How to Watch: BET+

A New Orleans Noel

Details: Grace Hill and Anthony Brown could not be more different. Despite having gone to college to study architecture together, their lives took them on completely separate paths. But when they’re both hired to work together on the home of Loretta Brown—a New Orleans praline icon—the two find themselves stuck working together at Christmas…and butting heads over more than just architecture.

Starring: Keshia Knight Pulliam, Brad James, Patti LaBelle

How to Watch: Lifetime

We Need A Little Christmas

Details: Julie is juggling being a single mother to a grieving child and facing her first Christmas without her husband when she develops an unexpected friendship with a neighbor.

Starring: Lynn Whitfield

Where to Watch: Hallmark Channel

All Saints Christmas

Details: Lisette is a popular R&B singer who’s getting ready to travel home to New Orleans for Christmas. When the media mistake a photo of her with her music producer ex as an engagement announcement, her family insists that he join her on the trip.

Starring: Starring Ledisi and Roger Cross

How to watch: Hallmark Channel

Inventing the Christmas Prince

Details: Shelby is about to quit her job as a rocket engineer when her daughter becomes convinced that her Scrooge-like boss, Evan, is the Christmas Prince; a story Shelby invented years ago.

Starring: Tamera Mawry-Housley, Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Where to Watch: Hallmark Channel

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Although this gem came out a couple of years ago, it is a great one.

Details: An imaginary world comes to life in this holiday tale of an eccentric toymaker, his adventurous granddaughter, and a magical invention that has the power to change their lives forever.

Starring: Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Anika Noni Rose, Madlen Mills, Phylicia Rashad

Where to Watch: Netflix

Christa Carter-Williams is a Family and Party Content Creator.

@thewilliamsparty