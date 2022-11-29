Over 300,000 Vote Early In Georgia On First Day, Breaking Previous Record

The U.S. Senate race in Georgia continues to heat up. On Nov. 28, a single-day record for early voting was set as over 301,500 people voted in the run-off election.

The original record was 233,000 votes.

Although some counties allowed early voting on Saturday, the official day for the statewide election occurred on Monday. There were several reports of voters waiting in line to vote for at least an hour. The long lines are likely a reaction of SB202, the Republican-led Senate Bill that decreased voting in run-off elections from nine to four weeks.

Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are battling each other in the run-off to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate. The race has garnered national attention and attracted the attention of big names.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, Obama will campaign with Reverend Raphael Warnock and encourage Georgians to cast their ballots during the final days of early in-person voting for the runoff election.

For Democrats, Obama continues to stand as the party’s leading figure nearly six years after he left the White House. Without doubt, Obama’s star power can influence an election that will impact the political landscape.

On the other hand, Walker has gained attention due to a multitude of gaffes which has led to numerous online jokes.

The official election day for the run-off is Dec. 6.