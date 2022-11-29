Free McDonald’s for Life if You Do This

McDONALD’S FANS CAN SCORE LEGENDARY McGOLD CARD THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

SZN of Sharing gives some lucky fans a shot at free McDonald’s for life

It’s officially the season of sharing and McDonald’s is celebrating with a massive giveaway. Starting December 5, McDonald’s fans have the chance to win a legendary and elusive McGold Card: free food for life*!

The SZN of Sharing is a first-of-its kind holiday celebration happening exclusively on the McDonald’s App. From Dec. 5-25, McDonald’s fans can enjoy daily food deals, exclusive merch drops, and the chance to win the iconic McGold Card.

Starting Dec. 5, every purchase using the McDonald’s App gets customers one step closer to scoring a card not just for themselves, but also three of their friends.

“Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists. And now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift – a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. “Just by using the McDonald’s App, everyone can experience the joy that comes with sharing McDonald’s this holiday season.”

When it comes to holiday merch, a $1 minimum purchase in the app gives fans access to two exclusive merch drops on Dec. 7 and 14. These holiday items include matching stockings and matching PJs – things to be enjoyed with friends and family

The Dec. 7 merch drop will include Chicken McNuggets stockings, McDonald’s Dream Order PJs, a McDonald’s AM Wrapper Hoodie and PM Wrapper Hoodie in Egg McMuffin or Cheeseburger prints, and a puzzle featuring McDonald’s dipping sauces.

On Dec. 14, in partnership with Diamond Supply Co.®, the McDonald’s merch drop will feature Hamburglar graphic tees, a hoodie and a beanie.

During the SZN of Sharing, customers can also enjoy daily deals like buy one, get one free Big Macs or Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, free 6-piece Chicken McNuggets with a $1 minimum purchase, or a $0.50 Double Cheeseburger.

*McDonald’s For Life based on 2 meals/week for 50 years. No Purchase Necessary to Enter/Win A Prize. A Purchase Will Not Improve Chances Of Winning. McDonald’s for Life Appstakes begins 12/5/22 and ends 12/25/22. Open to residents of the 50 U.S./DC, 16+ only. Must be opted in to the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program. To enter without making a purchase, see Official Rules at McDonaldsforLifeSweeps.com for Entry link and details. Limit 1 entry/day. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on number of Entries received for the applicable drawing.

