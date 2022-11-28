Spirit of DeKalb Awards Hosted by Ryan Cameron and Lisa Rayam (video)

The Inaugural Spirit of DeKalb Awards Gala is DeKalb’s premiere fundraising and social event celebrating the accomplishments of extraordinary DeKalb residents, businesses, philanthropists, and civic leaders was held recently at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia.

Hosted by Atlanta’s own Radio Personality and Motivational Speaker Ryan Cameron and WABE Broadcast Veteran Lisa Rayam, the Spirit of DeKalb Awards Gala was organized by Super District 7 Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and co-hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce. Annual proceeds from the event will be used to support a charitable cause making an impact on the lives of DeKalb residents.

“Thank you all for making the Inaugural Spirit of DeKalb Awards Gala a huge success. Because of your support, we have generated over $200,000 through the sale of book ads and the awards show. During this event we celebrated some of DeKalb’s most amazing residents and businesses. I’d like to give my best regards to all who have, and continue to, give so generously of their time to make DeKalb great, said DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.

“Annual proceeds from the event are used to support a charitable cause making an impact on the lives of DeKalb residents. This year’s proceeds from the Spirit of DeKalb Awards Gala will support Clarkston Community Health Center as well as the E.M.B.A.R.C. Community Youth Farm to be used towards much needed equipment and operational costs. Super District 7 is proud to support noteworthy community efforts by providing the critical support they need to impact lives and transform our communities,” she said in a statement.

Joining Commissioner Cochran-Johnson, DeKalb Chamber of Commerce President Frankie Atwater along were many special guest hosts and event co-chairs, as they celebrated the best, brightest, and most deserving individuals within DeKalb County communities, while supporting two worthwhile causes.

See Award Recipients below:

Bill Gates Philanthropist of the Year Awards: Aziz Dhanani, President, Premium Petroleum and Mike Hall, President, Georgia Furniture Mart

Lou Walker Community Impact Award Recipients

Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient Gregory B. Levett, Sr.

Inaugural Spirit of DeKalb Awards Arthur M. Blank Innovation Award Nominees

Inaugural Spirit of DeKalb Awards Public Servant of the Year Award Nominees

Please visit the photo gallery below:

Frankie Atwater (President, DeKalb Chamber of Commerce) and Shonna Atwater

John Hope Bryant (Founder & Chairman, Operation HOPE, Inc. and Spirit of DeKalb Arthur M. Blank Innovation Award Recipient) and Chaitra Dalton Bryant

Michael German and Lori Hanford

Gregory B. Levett, Sr. (President and CEO of Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home & Crematory, and Spirit of DeKalb Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient)

Guests enjoy the festivities at Spirit of DeKalb Awards gala

Guests pose in stunning attire at Spirit of DeKalb Awards gala

Ronald Bivins (CEO of OURS Studios, LLC and Spirit of DeKalb Business of the Year Nominee), I do not know the other gentleman

Guests take a moment for the camera at Spirit of DeKalb Awards gala

left to right: 1. Johnae Ogletree, 2. Deja Kemp, 3. Dr. Melanie Beaver (Director of Education, Beaver Beauty Academy and Spirit of DeKalb Business of the Year Award Recipient), 4. Michole Kemp

left to right: Allison M. Slocum, Lisa Rayam and Dr. Leah Davis