Irene Cara Dies At 63, Oscar-Winning Actress Starred In ‘Fame,’ ‘Sparkle’

Irene Cara has died at age 63. The actress stood out in the 1970s and early ’80s for her roles in “Fame,” “Sparkle,” and “Flashdance.”

Cara died while at her home in Florida, according to a tweet by Judith Moose.

Born in 1959 in the Bronx, New York, Cara began her career in entertainment by participating in the “Little Miss America” pageant and starring on the 1970s child program, “The Electric Company.”

After starring on Broadway during her teenage years, Cara got her big break in 1976 by starring in the acclaimed film “Sparkle.” Her success would continue in the 1980-hit, “Fame.” In 1983, Cara won an Oscar for her song on the film, “Flashdance.”

Cara would continue her career in the 1990s and 2000s by appearing in several films and releasing music with her band Hot Caramel.

In a statement, Moose wrote, “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.”