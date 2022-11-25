Buy Black This Cyber Monday — Shop These Black-Owned Businesses

Cyber Monday is upon us, which means it’s time to spend some money to save some money!

While it’s always a good time to support Black Businesses, buying Black on Cyber Monday is not only a good look, it just makes sense.

Keep scrolling to check out a few Black-owned businesses to support today and beyond.

Eu’Genia Shea

https://eugeniashea.com/

Founded by a mother-daughter duo, this company is selling 100% raw and natural shea butter, including ones created based on skin conditions, sensitivity, and more. According to the website, 15% of profits are funneled into an education fund for female workers in Ghana who hand-pick the ingredients.

Trade Street Jam Co.

https://tradestjamco.com/

If you love fruity or flavorful spreads, this company is your jam! Trade Street Jam Co. offers a unique assortment of jams, hot sauces, and more. Who can resist flavors like plum and rose, smoked yellow peach, and cranberry-raspberry-sage? Their Instagram account also shares recipes that incorporate their delicious jams!

Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery

https://bookshop.org/shop/Semicolonchi

This Chicago-based bookstore is committed to connecting the community to literature and knowledge. Categories include banned books, civil rights and social justice, history, children, anti-racism, fun fictional stories, and much more.

Zack & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm

https://zachandzoe.co/

Two Black beekeeping siblings are taking honey to the next level. Zack and Zoe are on a mission to help bees and the environment through the family farm. They sell over a dozen kinds of honey with amazing flavors, including lavender, matcha, lemon, blueberry, and much more. They also offer honeycombs, candles made from beeswax, and merchandise!

Nude Barre

https://nudebarre.com/

Ever wanted undergarments that matched your skin tone? Look no further than Nude Barre. This business sells comfortable and durable bras, underwear, tights, and more in 12 different nude shades.

Candles 4 the Culture

https://candles4theculture.com/

Atlanta-based, Candles 4 the Culture is a Black-owned business that provides unique and lasting scents to fill any space. According to their website, each candle is hand-poured, and every hand-selected fragrance is designed to suit themes familiar to Black culture. Candles 4 the Culture also provides room sprays, wax melts, pet spray, and candle accessories.

The Sip

https://thesip.com/

Wine lovers shouldn’t overlook this Black-owned luxury wine subscription service. The Sip aims to push back against norms of the spirits industry that define what women are “supposed to drink” and help them sample different types and brands of wine in an approachable way. On their website, you sign up to become a member and receive curated drink boxes or purchase individual items.

Telfar

https://shop.telfar.net/

For a statement piece to go with any outfit, consider grabbing a Telfar handbag in time for the holidays. The handbag was conceptualized by Telfar Clemens, a Liberian-American, and has even made Oprah’s “favorite things” list. Made of vegan leather, Telfar handbags sell out quickly, but if you can snag one, it won’t be a gift that disappoints.

3rdEyeView

https://www.shop3rdeyeview.com/our-story

3rdEyeView is a Black-owned eyewear brand that aims to help consumers tap into their spiritual third eye and provide “perception beyond ordinary sight,” according to its website . You can purchase the brand’s unique pairs of sunglasses and opticals online. 3rdEyeView has been deemed as the “best known unknown” stop to shop for eyewear by InStyle, Beyonce.com, Marie Claire & Womens Wear Daily.

Lilly’s Kloset

https://www.lillyskloset.net/

If you’re looking for your next brunch or date night outfit, consider taking your business to Lilly’s Kloset. The Black-owned clothing boutique has a storefront in Houston or you can order online through their website. To see a peak of the on-trend clothes, shoes, and accessories Lilly’s Kloset has to offer, check out the brand’s Instagram, which has garnered over 1 million followers.

Fly Fanci Cosmetics

FLY Collection Cosmetics – Fly Collection Cosmetics (fancifacesmua.com)

Fixed on satisfying an elevated look, Fly Fanci Cosmetics offers various colors fit to travel at multiple altitudes while cruising through high-class crowds. Popular colors Air Plane Mode and Carry On prepare us to pack a bag and head out first class.

DEAUXSLifestyle

Self Care | Deauxs Lifestyle

Self-care is the best care, as revealed by Deauxs Lifestyle. Unwind in an abundance of scented candles and restore your mind with a signature journal as you manifest a specially curated plan in your self-care journey with gratitude.

Honeydew Holistics

Honeydew Holistics | Honeydew Holistics | Home

Wildly intriguing and informative, Honeydew Holistics takes plant-derived Fem-care to the next level. From virtual movement classes to womb wellness sessions, Honeydew drops organic and holistic inspired services and products.

TERMINAL B

TERMINAL B (@terminalbstore) • Instagram photos and videos

Terminal B takes off, leaving behind a luxuriously scented trail with every candle fragrant and reminiscent of the wonders of this world from Honolulu to Bali. For those vacations, staycations, and impromptu getaways, the compact 4 oz candle is the perfect companion to permeate your space.

The Black Women Yoga Collective

The Black Women’s Yoga Collective (blackwomensyogaco.com)

Good things come to those who pose together at The Black Women’s Yoga Collective. Providing a communal online space for people and women of color to exist authentically through yoga practice and specialized workshops, BWYC offers complimentary digital wellness resources while creating representation opportunities for Black women in wellness.